VerHagen (3-0) struck out three without allowing a baserunner over 2.1 innings to earn the win Sunday over the Dodgers.

VerHagen came into the game with the bases loaded and two outs, and he balked in an inherited runner. From there, he was perfect, recording seven outs on a tidy 26 pitches. The right-hander has been solid as a long-relief option for the Cardinals this season, posting a 3.60 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and 26:8 K:BB over 25 innings. He's also picked up five holds. VerHagen has allowed four runs in 12.2 innings in May.