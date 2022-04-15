VerHagen allowed a run on one hit and a walk with three strikeouts in 2.2 innings versus the Brewers on Thursday.

VerHagen followed started Adam Wainwright in this contest. The lone blemish on VerHagen's line was an RBI single by Kolten Wong in the sixth inning. This was the right-hander's first major-league appearance since 2019 after he spent two years in Japan. He wasn't able to win a job in the rotation in spring training, but if he continues to pitch well out of the bullpen, he could be a candidate for spot starts later in the season.