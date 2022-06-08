VerHagen (3-1) allowed three runs (two earned) on a hit and a walk in two-thirds of an inning, taking the loss Tuesday versus the Rays.
Manager Oli Marmol deployed Giovanny Gallegos and Ryan Helsley in the eighth and ninth innings, respectively, to keep the game tied at 1-1. The Cardinals pulled ahead in the top of the 10th, but VerHagen couldn't protect the lead, instead giving up a walkoff three-run home run to Taylor Walls. VerHagen has now allowed multiple runs in each of his last two appearances, pushing his ERA up to 4.96 with a 1.53 WHIP and 11:10 K:BB across 16.1 innings this year. He's more likely to see multi-inning assignments than closing chances.
