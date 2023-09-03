VerHagen (4-1) allowed two runs on one hit over one-third of an inning to take the loss and a blown save Saturday versus the Pirates.

Verhagen plunked Andrew McCutchen and gave up a two-run home run to Josh Palacios in the ninth inning. Prior to Saturday, VerHagen had been in good form with just one run allowed over 10 innings since the start of August. The right-hander has a 4.38 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 52:21 K:BB, 12 holds and a blown save through 52 innings this season.