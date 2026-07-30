Cardinals' Dustin May: Blanks Cubs on Wednesday

May took a no-decision Wednesday against the Cubs, allowing no runs on one hit and two walks in five innings. He struck out three.

May, a rumored trade candidate ahead of Monday's deadline, is boosting his market value for the Cardinals at the right time. The 28-year-old right-hander has pitched at least five innings while giving up one run or zero in back-to-back starts, which comes after a rough patch that saw him surrender 18 runs over his prior five outings. If he remains with St. Louis past the deadline, May is set to take a 4.38 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 106:35 K:BB over 109 innings into a tough road matchup against the Yankees.