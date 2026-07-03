Cardinals' Dustin May: Exits early with ankle injury

May exited Thursday's start against Atlanta in the first inning with a right ankle contusion, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

May was making his first start since June 21 after his last turn in the rotation was skipped due to the right-hander dealing with back tightness. May struggled out of the gate Thursday, allowing the first three batters he faced to reach base before he was able to get Michael Harris looking for a strikeout. After Mauricio Dubon notched an RBI single in the next at-bat, Dominic Smith hit a 91.6 mph line drive up the middle and it hit off May's right ankle and rolled into foul territory for a double. May was able to remain in the contest for three more batters, but he was ultimately lifted for Justin Bruihl with two outs in the frame. May finished his day having allowed five runs on five hits and two walks while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning.