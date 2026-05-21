Cardinals' Dustin May: Falls to Pittsburgh

May (3-5) took the loss Thursday against the Pirates, allowing four runs on six hits and two walks over 5.1 innings. He struck out seven.

May held Pittsburgh to two runs through his first five innings but he'd run into trouble in the sixth, where four straight Pirates would reach safely with one out, ultimately resulting in two more runs. Prior to Thursday, May had delivered quality starts in four straight outings. His ERA now sits at an even 5.00 with a 1.43 WHIP and 42:17 K:BB across 54 innings. May is currently lined up to face the Brewers on the road his next time out.