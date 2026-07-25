Cardinals' Dustin May: Fans eight in no-decision

May allowed one run on seven hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out eight over six innings in a no-decision versus the Reds on Friday.

This was an improved outing for May, who had walked four batters in each of his previous two starts. This also was his first quality start since he tossed a one-hitter versus the Padres on June 15. May is at a 4.59 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 103:33 K:BB through 104 innings over 20 starts this season. The veteran right-hander's next start is projected to be at home versus the Cubs.