Cardinals' Dustin May: Fans seven in no-decision

May did not factor into the decision Monday, allowing four hits and no walks over 4.2 scoreless innings against the Brewers. He struck out seven.

After exiting his previous start Thursday due to a right ankle injury, May kept the Milwaukee offense quiet before being removed after 81 pitches (55 strikes) as St. Louis planned to limit his workload Monday. It was a positive step in the right direction for the right-hander, who had surrendered a combined 11 runs across 2.2 innings in his previous two starts. On the year, the 28-year-old owns a 5-6 record with a 4.55 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 85:24 K:BB across 89 innings (17 starts). May is tentatively scheduled to make his next start Saturday against Atlanta.