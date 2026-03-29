May (0-1) took the loss Sunday against the Rays, allowing six runs on 10 hits and one walk in four innings. He struck out three.

May floundered in his Cardinals debut, getting knocked around for a career-high-tying 10 hits allowed and five extra-base knocks. The right-hander's pitch location was dodgy at beast, as May posted just four whiffs despite throwing 40 of his 61 pitches for strikes. With a tough matchup in Detroit versus the Tigers looming next weekend, May doesn't appear to be an appealing fantasy streamer at the moment.