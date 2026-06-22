Cardinals' Dustin May: Knocked around in short start

May did not factor into the decision Sunday against the Royals, allowing six runs on six hits and one walk while striking out two over two innings.

May endured his shortest outing of the season Sunday, tossing 44 pitches to complete two innings before being lifted. The right-hander allowed two runs in the first inning and further unraveled in the second, serving up a pair of two-run homers to Nick Loftin and Jac Caglianone. Despite the early damage, May surprisingly exited with the lead thanks to St. Louis erupting for nine runs over the first two innings. The outing was a stark contrast from his recent form, as he entered Sunday coming off back-to-back scoreless starts, including a one-hit shutout in his previous appearance. May will take a 4.30 ERA, 1.20 WHIP and 77:22 K:BB to face Miami at home in his next scheduled start.