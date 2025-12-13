May signed a one-year contract with the Cardinals on Saturday that includes a mutual option for 2027, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

May set a new career high with 132.1 innings pitched between the Dodgers and Red Sox in 2025, though his 4.96 ERA and 1.42 WHIP in the regular season both marked significant regression from previous years. Despite his recent struggles, the 28-year-old righty should have little trouble claiming a spot in a Cardinals rotation that doesn't feature much depth following the departure of Sonny Gray.