Cardinals' Dustin May: Tosses one-hit shutout

May (5-6) earned the win Monday against the Padres, allowing one hit and one walk while striking out nine over a complete-game shutout.

May delivered arguably the best start of his career Monday, firing his first complete game in 71 major-league starts. The right-hander flirted with perfection into the seventh inning before Fernando Tatis drew a leadoff walk, and a few batters later Manny Machado lined a single to break up the no-hit bid. Despite that, May retired the final seven batters he faced to complete the shutout. The 28-year-old has now recorded nine strikeouts in three of his last four starts and appears to be finding another gear as the season progresses. He owns a 3.75 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 75:21 K:BB across 81.2 innings and is scheduled to face Kansas City on the road in his next outing.