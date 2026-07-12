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Cardinals' Dustin May: Walks four in no-decision

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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May allowed two runs on two hits, four walks and a hit batsman while striking out four over four innings in a no-decision versus Atlanta on Sunday.

May also unloaded a wild pitch, showcasing shaky control throughout the brief start. He's now fallen short of the five-inning mark in four straight games since he pitched his first career shutout June 15 versus the Padres, though he dealt with back tightness and an ankle injury in subsequent starts that have left him with limited workloads heading into the break. May is at a 4.55 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 89:28 K:BB across 93 innings over 18 starts this season.

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