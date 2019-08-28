Carlson, who's slashing .385/.439/.654 across his first 57 plate appearances at Triple-A Memphis, is expected to compete for a spot on the 2020 Opening Day roster, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Dispatch reports.

The switch-hitting phenom just added Texas League Player of the Year honors to his extensive list of minor-league accomplishments Tuesday, as he continues to raise expectations at every stop in the organizational ranks. Carlson earned his latest accolade by pacing the league in home runs (21) and slugging percentage (.518), numbers that still top the leaderboard multiple weeks after the 20-year-old was promoted to Triple-A Memphis from Double-A Springfield. Carlson has already received an invite to the Arizona Fall League as well, but the organization is still contemplating whether to allow him to participate or have him rest up after his eventful campaign and begin preparing to compete for a big-league roster spot next spring. It's also worth noting Carlson has earned recent praise for his defensive work, as he's impressed while shifting over to center field with the Redbirds following Harrison Bader's return to the majors.