Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol indicated that Carlson's absence from Monday's lineup is related to the left elbow contusion he suffered Friday versus the Mets, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Carlson returned to the lineup Sunday after not starting Saturday, but with Lars Nootbaar (back) returning from the injured list Monday, Marmol felt it was best to give Carlson another day. While the lingering elbow soreness might be an additional factor, Carlson also is at risk of losing regular at-bats with Nootbaar back and the team committed to Tommy Edman in center field.