Carlson went 2-for-4 with two RBI in Sunday's 7-2 loss to the Cubs.

Carlson has been in the lineup twice in four games since Tyler O'Neill returned from a back injury, so it appears he could still carve out decent playing time despite being in a fourth outfielder role. Carlson snapped an 0-for-8 skid at the plate with his two-hit game, and his pair of RBI accounted for all of the Cardinals' runs. He's at a .238/.343/.362 slash line with five home runs, 23 RBI, 25 runs scored and three stolen bases over 216 plate appearances. If Lars Nootbaar (heel) misses any time after exiting Sunday's game, Carlson would be the logical replacement in center field.