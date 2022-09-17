Carlson (thumb) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list Saturday.
Carlson played a rehab game at Triple-A Memphis on Friday and went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a run. He should have a chance to serve as the Cardinals' primary center fielder after Tyler O'Neill (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day injured list Saturday.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Rehab assignment begins Friday•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Nearing rehab stint•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Shelved with sprained thumb•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Sitting yet again•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Remains on bench•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Sitting for third straight game•