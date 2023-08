Carlson was added to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rays.

Carlson had been set to ride the pine versus the Rays and left-hander Jalen Beeks, but he will now start in center field and bat eighth after Tyler O'Neill (knee) was again scratched. Alec Burleson is in left field, Jordan Walker is in right and Lars Nootbaar will serve as the Cardinals' designated hitter.