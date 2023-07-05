Carlson was added to the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Carlson will start in right field and bat ninth versus the Marlins and right-hander Bryan Hoeing after Tommy Edman suddenly had to be scratched about 20 minutes before first pitch. Lars Nootbaar is in center field and hitting third.
