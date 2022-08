Carlson went 2-for-4 with an RBI, a stolen base, two runs scored and a walk in Thursday's 13-0 win over the Rockies.

Carlson's steal was his first since June 28. The outfielder has had a relatively quiet August, hitting .204 with two home runs, six RBI, nine runs scored and an 8:11 BB:K through 14 contests. For the season, he's slashing .243/.316/.397 with eight homers, five steals, 37 RBI and 45 runs scored through 97 games.