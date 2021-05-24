Carlson (back) will bat second and play right field Monday against the White Sox, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
Carlson didn't appear in either weekend game against the Cubs after being scratched from Saturday's lineup with a sore back. The Cardinals are clearly confident in his health, however, as he'll play the outfield despite the fact that the team has a designated hitter available with the game being played at an American League park.
