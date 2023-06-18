Carlson (elbow) is hitting sixth and playing right field versus the Mets on Sunday.
Carlson was scratched from the lineup due to bruise on his left elbow Saturday, but the 24-year-old is back at it against the Mets for the series finale. Alec Burleson retreats to the bench with Carlson back in the lineup.
