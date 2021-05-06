Carlson (shin) will bat second and play right field Thursday against the Mets.
Carlson fouled a ball off his right shin in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader and did not start the nightcap, though he did record a hit off the bench. He'll be involved from the start this time around and will look to build on his .276/.350/.467 slash line through his first 120 plate appearances.
