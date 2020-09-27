Carlson will start in left field and bat cleanup against Brett Anderson and the Brewers on Sunday.

As Rob Rains of StLSportsPage.com notes, Carlson is the first 21-year-old player to start a game in the cleanup for the Cardinals since Albert Pujols in 2001. Carlson has really turned it on since returning from the alternate site, slashing .313/.361/.668 with two homers in 11 games.