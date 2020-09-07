Carlson is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Cubs, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

After producing one hit in 18 at-bats over his last six games to drop his season-long slash line to .162/.215/.243, Carlson looks like he may have lost out on a full-time role with the big club. He'll be on the bench for a third straight contest Monday, allowing both Harrison Bader and Tyler O'Neill to stick in the starting outfield alongside Tommy Edman. Carlson could be at risk of a demotion once Dexter Fowler is cleared to return from the COVID-19 injured list.