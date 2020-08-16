Carlson went 1-for-6 with a double and a walk across both games of a doubleheader against the White Sox on Saturday.

Carlson went hitless in his first major-league contest, but rebounded to get on base twice in the second game. He first reached on a free pass in the fourth frame, but followed that up with a double into right field in the fifth inning. The 21-year-old is widely considered one of the best prospects in the game and is expected to get regular playing time for the remainder of the season.