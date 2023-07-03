Carlson went 1-for-1 with a stolen base and a run scored in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Yankees.

Carlson was a defensive replacement for Jordan Walker in the seventh inning. In the eighth, Carlson took advantage of some sloppiness from the Yankees to manufacture the Cardinals' fifth run. The outfielder has hit .275 with an .864 OPS over 17 games since he returned from an ankle injury in early June, though he hasn't fully reclaimed a starting spot in the lineup. He's slashing .245/.320/.391 with five home runs, two steals, 19 RBI and 18 runs scored over 169 plate appearances this season.