Carlson went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Reds.

Carlson earned his second straight three-hit game with Sunday's performance, raising his season average to .309 in 68 at-bats. He drove in a run with an RBI single in the fifth inning and later scored an insurance run in the eighth. The highly-touted prospect is showing steady improvement after his disappointing 2020 results.