Carlson went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double and three RBI In a win over Milwaukee on Thursday.

Among a starting lineup composed primarily of veterans. it was the rookie who led the Cardinals to a major victory in their quest for a playoff spot, notching half of the team's four hits and driving in three of their four runs. Carlson knocked in two with a home run to right field in the fourth inning and plated another with a double in the sixth. In doing so, he managed to bring his season average over the Mendoza Line to .202. Since returning to the active roster Sept. 18, Carlson is hitting .320 with nine RBI.