Carlson is hitting .400 (8-for-20) with three doubles, a triple, an RBI, five walks and nine runs over his first eight Grapefruit League games.

Anne Rogers of MLB.com reports Carlson has played in all three outfield spots thus far in spring and impressed with his defense, while he'll enter Thursday's action having reached base in eight consecutive plate appearances. Carlson may force the Cardinals' hand if he continues wielding a similarly hot bat, although the competition for any open outfield spots figures to continue until the end of Grapefruit League play.