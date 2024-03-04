Carlson would be in line to start in center field for the Cardinals on Opening Day if Tommy Edman (wrist) isn't ready, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

It's looking increasingly likely that Edman could need a stint on the injured list, and the Cards prefer to keep Lars Nootbaar in left field rather than shifting him over to center. Carlson would be atop the center field depth chart in that scenario, at least initially. The 25-year-old is coming back from surgery himself, having had his ankle operated on in September. He's been full-go since the start of the Grapefruit League schedule, though. Carlson is expected to be the team's fourth outfielder once everyone is healthy.