Carlson could be one of the Cardinals' prime beneficiaries if MLB expands rosters beyond 26 players for the 2020 season, Jeff Gordon of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The surging outfielder appeared to already be setting up a difficult choice for manager Mike Shildt and his staff due to his strong play before spring training was suspended, as he hit .313 (10-for-32) over 12 Grapefruit League contests. Carlson's primary obstacles to winning the starting left field job are the more experienced Tyler O'Neill and Lane Thomas, but the potential availability of a few extra roster spots could conceivably lead to all three players remaining at the big-league level in 2020. Gordon points out another factor in Carlson's favor, albeit one that's still purely speculative, is the possibility the minor-league season gets cancelled outright this year; such a development would seemingly further ensure Carlson is kept in a setting where he can continue to further his development.