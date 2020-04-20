Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Could benefit from roster expansion
Carlson could be one of the Cardinals' prime beneficiaries if MLB expands rosters beyond 26 players for the 2020 season, Jeff Gordon of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The surging outfielder appeared to already be setting up a difficult choice for manager Mike Shildt and his staff due to his strong play before spring training was suspended, as he hit .313 (10-for-32) over 12 Grapefruit League contests. Carlson's primary obstacles to winning the starting left field job are the more experienced Tyler O'Neill and Lane Thomas, but the potential availability of a few extra roster spots could conceivably lead to all three players remaining at the big-league level in 2020. Gordon points out another factor in Carlson's favor, albeit one that's still purely speculative, is the possibility the minor-league season gets cancelled outright this year; such a development would seemingly further ensure Carlson is kept in a setting where he can continue to further his development.
