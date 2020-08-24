Carlson went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and two runs scored Sunday against the Reds.

Carlson came to the dish with two outs and a runner on first in the seventh inning and delivered his first career home run. While the longball was the more notable milestone, it was also Carlson's first multi-hit game, as he delivered a single to lead off the fourth inning. It's been a bit of a rocky start in the big leagues for Carlson, as he's now hitting .154/.195/.256 across 41 plate appearances.