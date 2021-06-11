Carlson heads into Friday afternoon's game against the Cubs having gone 1-for-17 with a double, a walk and seven strikeouts over his last four contests.
The skid is in sharp contrast to a hot start to June for Carlson, who went 7-for-16 with a double, a home run, two RBI, a walk and two runs over the first four games of the month. The talented outfielder has particularly had trouble making consistent contact of late -- he's carrying a 38.7 percent strikeout rate over the 31 plate appearances covering his last seven games.
