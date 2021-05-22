Carlson was scratched from the lineup ahead of Saturday's game against the Cubs due to a tight back, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Carlson's initial diagnosis doesn't seem like a particularly serious one, though his expected return date is not yet clear. Lane Thomas will start in right field in his absence.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Late scratch Saturday•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Remains productive in loss•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Snaps slump with multi-hit effort•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: On base thrice in win•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Two hits Friday•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Back in lineup•