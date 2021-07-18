Carlson went 1-for-4 with a double and a run scored in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Giants.

Carlson doubled off Anthony DeSclafani and scored on Paul Goldschmidt's home run in the sixth inning. The outfielder hasn't done much in July, batting .174 with no RBI and six runs scored. His slash line has dropped to .254/.338/.387 in 379 plate appearances. He leads the Cardinals in walks (38), but he has struck out over a quarter of his plate appearances this season.