Carlson went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk and four RBI in Monday's 8-3 win over the Cubs.
Carlson opened the game's scoring with an RBI single in the third inning and drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth. He later added some insurance runs with a two-run shot in the sixth, his eighth homer of the season. The rookie outfielder broke out of a 1-for-18 skid and went deep for the first time since June 25. Carlson is now slashing .254/.338/.392 with 35 RBI and 28 extra-base hits.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Doubles, scores in win•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Has three-hit afternoon•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Triples, knocks in two•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Goes deep in loss•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Rakes in first game of twin bill•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: On base three times in win•