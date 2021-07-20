Carlson went 2-for-4 with a home run, a walk and four RBI in Monday's 8-3 win over the Cubs.

Carlson opened the game's scoring with an RBI single in the third inning and drew a bases-loaded walk in the fourth. He later added some insurance runs with a two-run shot in the sixth, his eighth homer of the season. The rookie outfielder broke out of a 1-for-18 skid and went deep for the first time since June 25. Carlson is now slashing .254/.338/.392 with 35 RBI and 28 extra-base hits.