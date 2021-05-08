Carlson went 2-for-4 with a RBI in the 5-0 win Friday against the Rockies.

Carlson's two singles Friday gives him a five-game hitting streak. The rookie is hitting well this season, with a .283/.352/.460 slash line in 128 plate appearances. However, he hasn't homered since April 7 and he has no extra-base hits in his last six games.

