Carlson went 1-for-3 with a two-run infield single in a win over the Indians on Sunday.

Carlson is still slashing .188/.246/.281, so he still clearly needs plenty of seasoning against big-league arms. However, the promising outfielder has now hit safely in seven of his last eight starts, a stretch during which he has one multi-hit effort, three extra-base hits (two doubles, one home run) and five RBI. Carlson's overall struggles aside, it's clear the Cardinals organization is intent on holding true to the pledge of giving Carlson as many reps as possible for what remains of the regular season.