Carlson was removed from Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets with a right shin contusion and is out of the lineup for Game 2, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.

The 22-year-old went 1-for-3 with a run scored during the matinee and left the contest after fouling a ball off his right shin. Carlson should be considered day-to-day heading into Thursday's series finale versus the Mets.