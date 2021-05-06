Carlson was removed from Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Mets with a right shin contusion and is out of the lineup for Game 2, Zachary Silver of MLB.com reports.
The 22-year-old went 1-for-3 with a run scored during the matinee and left the contest after fouling a ball off his right shin. Carlson should be considered day-to-day heading into Thursday's series finale versus the Mets.
