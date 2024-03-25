Carlson was removed from Monday's exhibition game versus the Cubs following a collision in the outfield with Jordan Walker, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Carlson had his legs taken out from under him by Walker and appeared to land awkwardly on his left arm. He then walked off the field with a trainer and is surely headed for testing. Carlson had been slated to be the Cardinals' center fielder while Tommy Edman (wrist) is out, but Carlson's injury could throw a wrench into those plans. It's possible that prospect Victor Scott could re-enter the mix for starts in center field if Carlson isn't ready to go for Thursday's season opener versus the Dodgers.