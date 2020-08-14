Carlson, who will be part of the 28-man active roster when the Cardinals resume play Saturday, will start in one of the outfield spots, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports. "I would imagine he's going to play, just like I stated all along," president of baseball operations John Mozeliak said.

The elite prospect's highly anticipated big-league debut is on the verge of officially unfolding, certainly helped along by the Cardinals' barrage of positive COVID-19 cases. Carlson has logged time at all three outfield spots during his brief minor-league career and did the same in spring training, so it's not yet clear who'd he supplant in the starting lineup if Goold's report ultimately bears out. However, Tyler O'Neill, who the Cardinals want to get as many reps as possible against big-league arms in the interest of his continued development and considerable upside, is likely safe, meaning center fielder Harrison Bader (.091/.231/.182 slash through four games) or right fielder Dexter Fowler (.250/.294/.438 through five games) appear to be the candidates to take a seat. Meanwhile Mike Rosenbaum of MLB.com speculates Carlson could simply be shifted around all three outfield positions over time due what he assesses as the 21-year-old's "excellent defensive instincts, quick first step and knack for taking efficient routes" when chasing down balls.