Carlson is expected to serve as the starting center fielder for the Cardinals with Harrison Bader (forearm) sidelined to begin the regular season, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Manager Mike Shildt revealed Wednesday that Bader is dealing with a "flare up" in his forearm that will keep him sidelined at least four weeks. Carlson is starting in center field during Wednesday's Grapefruit League game and should see most of his playing time at the position while Bader is unavailable. Shildt hasn't announced who will start in right field, but Justin Williams, Lane Thomas and Austin Dean are candidates to fill in while the Cardinals are shorthanded in the outfield.