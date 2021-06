Carlson went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a loss to the Dodgers on Wednesday.

The Cardinals were essentially out of the game after Los Angeles tallied 11 first-inning runs, but Carlson put up a minor protest with a fifth-inning solo homer. He has six long balls on the campaign, half of which have come in his past four games. Over that stretch, Carlson is batting .438 with five RBI.