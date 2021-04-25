Carlson, who went 3-for-4 in a win over the Reds on Saturday, is hitting .387 (12-for-31 with two doubles, two triples, two RBI, six walks and eight runs across his last 10 games overall.

It's an undeniably tangible sign Carlson's considerable talents are starting to pay dividends at the highest level, with the current stretch serving as the outfielder's best in the majors thus far. Carlson has also struck out at just a 15.8 percent clip during that sample while walking at an identical rate, an excellent ratio that portends plenty of ongoing success if it persists.