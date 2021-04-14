Carlson went 3-for-4 with a walk and two runs scored Tuesday against the Nationals.

Carlson has racked up plenty of counting stats early on this season, delivering three home runs, nine RBI and seven runs scored across 11 games. However, he had not recorded more than one hit in a contest until Tuesday's effort. While his production has been strong through 44 plate appearances, he's punching out an elevated 29.5 percent clip and has struck out at least once in all but one start this season.