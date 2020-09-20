Carlson will start in center field and will bat eighth Sunday against the Pirates.

Carlson was unproductive during his first stint in the big leagues, but he's started his second callup period on the right foot. He started both of the past two games, going a collective 2-for-6 with a home run and four RBI. If he turns in another strong showing at the dish Sunday, Carlson could be in store for steady at-bats over the final week of the regular season.