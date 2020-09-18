Carlson was recalled by the Cardinals on Friday.
Carlson entered the year with plenty of hype, but he didn't come close to delivering on it in his first 23 big-league games, hitting .162/.215/.243. That's not nearly a large enough sample to conclude that the hype was misplaced, though it's also not clear why things would be dramatically different after he spent just 10 days off the big-league roster. What exactly his role will be down the stretch remains to be seen. Max Schrock was optioned in a corresponding move.
