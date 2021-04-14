Carlson isn't in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Nationals, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Carlson recorded three hits and two runs in Tuesday's win over the Nationals, but he'll sit for the first time this season during Wednesday's series finale. Tommy Edman will take over in right field while Matt Carpenter starts at second base.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: First multi-hit effort•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Smacks grand slam•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Smacks second homer•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Launches Opening Day homer•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Expected to start in center field•
-
Cardinals' Dylan Carlson: Standout effort Saturday•